High Court orders formulation of Vision Document on Gulmarg

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has directed formulation of ‘vision document’ regarding the Gulmarg, “notwithstanding the Master Plan” in place for the world famous Ski resort in north Kashmir.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani said that the formulation of a vision document should be based on the considerations like environment, forest lands, average number of tourists visiting Gulmarg, existing hotels with bed capacities, sanitation, installation of bio digesters etc.

The court also asked the government to frame policy in respect of hotels and hutments and other structures existing in and around Gulmarg Bowl having come up either with or without permission of the authorities and requiring repairs and maintenance on account of harsh weather conditions during winter.

The cases where lease has expired and hotels/hutments and other structures are existing, the court said, the government should reveal whether it proposes to extend lease in such cases and if so on what terms and conditions.