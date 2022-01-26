High Court puts on hold suspension of MC Frisal Executive Officer

Srinagar, Jan 26: The High Court put on hold a government order by virtue of which Ghulam Muhammad Lone, Executive Officer Municipal Committee Frisal in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district was placed under suspension.
A bench of Justice M A Chowdhary put the order in abeyance till further direction after hearing senior counsel Bashir Ahmad Bashir on behalf of the petitioner.
“In the meanwhile subject to objection and till next date of hearing impugned OM No GAD-VIGOSP/137/2021-09/GAD dated November 24, 2021, along with Order No DULB/Estt/4224/715 of 2021, dated December 27, 2021 shall remain in abeyance till next date of hearing before the Bench,” the court said.
In his plea, the Executive Officer has submitted that he had nothing to do with the appointment of four persons in Shopian whose appointment is under investigation in a case FIR No 28/2018.
He said that the alleged illegal beneficiaries were not appointed by him but were appointed by somebody else five years before he came to be posted as Executive Officer, Municipal Committee, Shopian.
Lone, who remained Executive Officer in Municipal Committee, Shopianfrom February 8, 2014 till June 30, 2016 submits that nothing to do with it whether the appointments legal or illegal and therefore he could not be roped in FIR No 28/2018 by any stretch of imagination.
Bashir submitted that though suspension per se was not a punishment but when it was passed by way of punishment, then to further any purpose of inquiry, it amounts to punishment by penalising an official beforehand.
“In this case, what purpose will be served if the petitioner is placed under suspension who is not working in Municipal Committee Shopian, has no access any record, is not understandable,” he said.