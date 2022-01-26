High Court puts on hold suspension of MC Frisal Executive Officer

A bench of Justice M A Chowdhary put the order in abeyance till further direction after hearing senior counsel Bashir Ahmad Bashir on behalf of the petitioner.

“In the meanwhile subject to objection and till next date of hearing impugned OM No GAD-VIGOSP/137/2021-09/GAD dated November 24, 2021, along with Order No DULB/Estt/4224/715 of 2021, dated December 27, 2021 shall remain in abeyance till next date of hearing before the Bench,” the court said.