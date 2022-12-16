High Court quashes PSA detention of 2 persons

“It needs no emphasis that the detenue cannot be expected to make an effective and purposeful representation which is his constitutional right guaranteed under Article 22(5) of the Constitution of India, unless and until the material, on which the detention is based, is supplied to the detenue,” the court said and quashed detention order of Bhat. He was ordered to be released from detention forthwith provided he was not required in any other case.

With regard to Mir, the Court observed that had been hampered by non-supply of vital documents in making an effective representation before the Advisory Board as a result whereof his case was not considered by the Advisory Board in the absence of his representation as was clear from the detention record.