High Court quashes PSA detention of 2 persons

Srinagar, Oct 6: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has ordered immediate release of two persons from preventive detention while quashing their detention under Public Safety Act (PSA).
Allowing his habeas corpus petition, a bench of Javed Iqbal Wani quashed detention order under PSA of noted Islamic cleric, Abdul Majeed Dar, popularly known as Al Madnee.
The Court directed the authorities to release Dar from the preventive custody forthwith, if he was not required in any other case.
Meanwhile, quashing his detention order under PSA, a bench of Vinod Chatterji Koul directed the authorities to release Zubair Ahmad Khan of Rampora Mattan, district Anantnag from preventive detention forthwith, provided he was not involved in any other case.
While Dar was booked by an order dated 16.09.2022, passed by District Magistrate, Budgam, Khan was detained in terms of order dated 29.06.2022, passed by District Magistrate, Anantnag.