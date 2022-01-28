High Court quashes PSA detention of 3 persons

Allowing their separate habeas corpus pleas, a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar directed the government to release from custody Muhammad Aslam Sheikh of GudporaYarikahKhansahib, Budgam, AdilManzoor Mir of AshajiporaAnantnag and Ahtisham-ul-HaqBhat of ChittaybandyAragam, Bandipora.

While Sheikh was booked under PSA on November 11, 2020 by virtue of an order passed by District Magistrate Budgam, Mir was detained vide order dated February 26, 2021 issued by District Magistrate, Anantnag.