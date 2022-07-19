High Court quashes termination of 3 ReTs

Srinagar: Observing it as “harsh” and “a colourable exercise of power, the High Court of J&K and Ladakh has set aside the government’s order by which services of three Rehbar-e-Taleems (ReTs) were terminated over a decade after for being underage at the time they were engaged.

Setting aside the order, a bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar said, “The order of termination on the face of it is harsh and a colourable exercise of power. The order is nothing short of an open and naked exhibition of bureaucratic arrogance.”

The aggrieved ReTs (petitioners) had challenged the termination order before the court through their counsel Mir Suhail.