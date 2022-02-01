High Court seeks Union Environment Ministry’s response to PIL on J&K wetlands preservation

Hearing the suo-moto public interest litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sindhu Sharma granted the time for the response after Assistant Solicitor General of India (ASGI), T M Shamsi submitted that he wanted to file response on behalf of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.

The High Court following the directions by the Supreme Court on April 3, 2017, had treated an affidavit filed by the petitioner M K Balakrishnan before the apex court regarding certain wetlands which were covered under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands as PIL.