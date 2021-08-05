High Court stays single bench interim order stopping appointment of Law Officers

Srinagar, Aug 5: A double bench of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has stayed the order by a single bench issued in response to a petition stopping fresh appointment of Law Officers except that of Advocate General, even as it accepted to treat the petitioned matter as Public Interest Litigation.

As per an official handout, the Double Bench comprising Chief Justice JK&L High Court Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Puneet Gupta stayed the interim order but subject to any order that may be passed in the above referred Public Interest Litigation.

The Double Bench was hearing the Letters Patent Appeal (LPA) directed against the order dated June 29 this year of the learned Single Judge passed in Writ Petition (C) No. 1087/2020 ‘Sushil Chandel Vs Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and others’ with the following observations.

In the stay order, the judge had said that the policy of engagement of government lawyers at all levels "deserves fresh look and it is imperative that these engagements are merit based and do not fall foul of Article 14 of the Constitution of India”.

It directed the petition to be treated as Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and as such observed to place it before the Chief Justice for listing before the appropriate Bench in terms of Rule 24 (8) of the Writ Proceeding Rules, 1997, but in doing so the single bench has further provided that till the matter is considered by the Bench dealing with the PIL, no fresh appointments shall be made of the Law Officers except the Advocate General.