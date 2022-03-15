High-end training workshop concludes at NIT Srinagar

According to a press note, the workshop was organised by Department of Mechanical Engineering, and Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneur Development Centre (IIEDC) and is sponsored by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), under Accelerate Vigyan (Kaaryashala scheme) of DST.

The valediction session of the workshop was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, while Dr Dinesh Kumar Rajendran was the Programme Coordinator of the event.