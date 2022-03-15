High-end training workshop concludes at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 15: The eight-day long high-end training workshop on “5 Axis CNC Machine” concluded on Tuesday at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, and more than 150 participants were provided CNC training by the organizers.
According to a press note, the workshop was organised by Department of Mechanical Engineering, and Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneur Development Centre (IIEDC) and is sponsored by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), under Accelerate Vigyan (Kaaryashala scheme) of DST.
The valediction session of the workshop was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, while Dr Dinesh Kumar Rajendran was the Programme Coordinator of the event.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal expressed his gratitude to the HOD Department of Mechanical Engineering and Head IIEDC for taking up the challenging task of its first kind in valley.
He also appreciated organisers for bringing experts across the country and conducting successful training sessions with the participants.
Prof Sehgal said NIT Srinagar is mulling to set up the industrial facility by connecting the sophisticated resources available across all the departments. We will make those facilities utilized by the industries 24x7 on a consultancy basis, he said.
“NIT Srinagar will be a pioneer in training and exporting a skilled human resource to the global need. This is a unique facility available among NITs and IITs cost over Rs 5. Crores 5 Axis machine' and such a high-end machine is not available in any of technical institutions in the region," he said.
Prof. Sehgal said all 10 sessions of the workshop were much beneficial for the participants. The tutorial session every day was interactive and would make participants more in-depth knowledge about the subject, he said.