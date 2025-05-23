High-level committee to oversee handing over of Centaur Lake View Hotel in Srinagar to private firm

Srinagar, May 23: Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday approved the formation of a high-level committee to oversee the handing over of Centaur Lake View Hotel, Srinagar, to a private firm in accordance with the concession agreement.

According to an order issued by General Administration Department, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has been nominated as the chairman of the committee while officials from various departments, including deputy commissioner, Srinagar, and Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation have been named as members of the committee.

The committee has been tasked to oversee the transfer of the prime hotel property in a time-bound manner.

As per the order, various departments and offices have been assigned specific responsibilities related to the handover process.

The revenue department has been tasked with documenting the land area to be provided to the firm, Lago Vue Srinagar Private Limited, and other relevant matters.

The public works (R&B) Department has been directed to prepare a list of items present in the premises, advise on their removal and address related matters.

The culture department has to prepare a list of antiques and paintings and provide guidance on their removal.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation will cover sewerage and access points, while SKICC will provide inputs on interconnected utility lines and segregation of open areas.

The Centaur Lake View Hotel on the banks of Dal Lake was inaugurated in 1984. It was a joint venture between the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Hotel Corporation of India (HCI) and lease duration was 99 years.