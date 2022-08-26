High-powered workshop, CME to be held on ‘Ultrasound & CT Guided Needle Navigation’

According to Assistant Professor, SKIMS Med College, Sgr, Dr Imran Salroo, who is also organizing secretary of the event, says that such events would bolster medical education and help junior doctors to get a better understanding of the sophisticated technology. Dr Salroo says that the

workshop and CME will be an active educational experience.

Dr Salroo informed that the workshop is conducted to train the radiology post postgraduates, junior consultants interested in imaging-guided non-vascular interventions. He says that the workshop would have a few basic lectures where the experts in the field will introduce the principles of non-vascular interventions to the delegates.