High priority on increasing sustainability of farm livelihoods: LG in Budgam

Budgam, May 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed Kisan Sampark Abhiyan today at Panchayat Hardapanzoo, Budgam stressing that they are giving higher priority than ever before on increasing the sustainability of farm livelihoods.

The LG said that the orientation and training programme will enable seamless implementation of 29 projects of Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) and it will further strengthen agriculture & allied sectors to achieve the goal of inclusive growth.

“We have accorded higher priority than ever before on increasing the sustainability of farm livelihoods. The 29 projects being implemented under HADP will ensure each one of our villages are seen as a centre of rural prosperity,” said the Lt Governor.

Highlighting the significant contribution of farmers in the progress of Jammu Kashmir, the Lt Governor called upon all sections of the society to honour the hard work of 70% population of UT dependent on agriculture. This 70% population is the biggest strength of J&K and despite numerous challenges they are toiling day and night to feed the people, he added.

The Lt Governor shared the vision of the government, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, for creating a strong ecosystem for the growth of agriculture sector in J&K.

“The fast pace of progress in reviving agriculture & allied sector in the last three years gives us hope that more and more youth will be inspired to take up farming and we will be able to build a better future for our young generations,” observed the Lt Governor.