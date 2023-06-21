'High student participation on International Yoga Day at Kashmir University'

In her special message for the occasion, KU Vice-Chancellor Nilofer Khan highlighted the theme of this year's International Day of Yoga which lays emphasis on the philosophy of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' or Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. She said the youth of J&K have great ability to lead mass awareness on the importance of Yoga and assured that the University will provide all its all-out support in this endeavour.

Registrar KU, Nisar A Mir chaired the International Day of Yoga celebrations and encouraged the students to continue performing Yoga with the same passion and reap its multiple benefits, especially Yoga Asanas leading to inner peace, strength and self-discovery.

He appreciated DPES and NSS for celebrating the IDY every year in the University.

Dean, School of Behavioural Sciences Mehmood A Khan and Controller of Examinations Majid Zaman also spoke on the occasion and underlined the importance of Yoga. Wahid Nasru, Faculty, CCAS KU and officials from DPES and NSS were also present.

Yoga instructors including Danishta Mushtaq from Physical Education College, Ganderbal, and Zahoor ul Haq, Lecturer DPES, imparted training to young students on key aspects of Yoga.

Mirza Irshad Hussain Baig, Section Officer, DPES, and Riyaz Ahmad from NSS, coordinated the event under the supervision of Coordinator DPES/NSS, Mussavir Ahmad.