Higher education department orders transfers of principals, in-charge principals

As per the order, Principal GDC Bernina Prof. Nasreen Aman has been transferred and posted as principal government college for Women M A Road Srinagar.

Principal GDC Anantnag Prof. Manzoor Ahmad Lone has been posted as principal GDC Bemina. Principal GDC Awantipora Prof. Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat has been posted as Principal GDC Anantnag.

Prof. Zahida Naseem who was attached with director colleges has been posted as principal GDC Awantipora.

Principal GDC Allochi Bagh Srinagar Prof. Afshana Mehjoo has been posted as Principal GDC Chattisinghpora Anantnag.

Principal GDC Magam Prof. Salma Ahad has been posted as principal GDC Sopore.

Principal GDC R S Pura Prof. G. S. Rakwal has been posted as principal Government MAM College Jammu.

Principal government MAM College Jammu, Prof. Sunil Uppal has been posted as principal GDC R S Pura.

Principal GDC Nagrota Prof. Attar Singh has been posted as principal GDC Doda.

Principal GDC Doda Prof. Shafqat Hussain Rafiqui has been posted as principal GDC Chatroo.

Principal GDC Khour Prof. Hans Raj has been posted as principal GDC Kunjwani.

The government further states that consequent upon the transfer/posting/retirement of the in-charge principals, the senior most associate professors who furnished their consent have been posted as in-charge Principals with immediate effect.

As per the order Prof. Rama Badyal has been posted as in-charge principal of GDC Khour, Prof. Nehru Pathania (English) has been posted as in-charge principal of GDC Nagrota.

Prof. Mohd Hussain Malik (Persian) at GDC Bernina has been posted as in-charge Principal GDC Magam, Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Wani (Statistics) at GCW Nawakdal has been posted as in-charge principal GODC Tulail and Prof. Nighat Nasreen (Home Science) at GCW MA Road has been posted as in-charge Principal GDC Allochi Bagh Srinagar.

The order reads that the associate professors are placed as in-charge principals in their own pay and grade with charge allowance as admissible under rules as a stop gap arrangement in view of the exigencies of running the colleges.