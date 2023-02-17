Higher Education Department suspends Prof Ashai, Assistant Prof Imtiyaz Gul

The duo were suspended owing to their arrest by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on February 14.

"Pending enquiry into the conduct of Prof. Tariq Ahmad Ashai, Principal, GDC Pattan and Imtiyaz Gul Khan, Assistant Professor, GDC Pattan are deemed to have been suspended in terms of section 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956 from the date of their arrest i.e. February 14 of 2023," reads an order issued by the Principal Secretary HED Alok Kumar.