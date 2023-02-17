Higher Education Department suspends Prof Ashai, Assistant Prof Imtiyaz Gul

Srinagar, Feb 17: The J&K Higher Education Department (HED) on Friday suspended and attached Principal Degree College Pattan Prof. Tariq Ahmad Ashai and Assistant Professor of the college, Imtiyaz Gul Khan in terms of section 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Rules, 1956.
The duo were suspended owing to their arrest by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on February 14.
"Pending enquiry into the conduct of Prof. Tariq Ahmad Ashai, Principal, GDC Pattan and Imtiyaz Gul Khan, Assistant Professor, GDC Pattan are deemed to have been suspended in terms of section 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956 from the date of their arrest i.e. February 14 of 2023," reads an order issued by the Principal Secretary HED Alok Kumar.
The department has further ordered that during the period of their suspension Prof. Tariq Ahmad Ashai and Imtiyaz Gul Khan shall remain attached in the office of Director Colleges J&K.
The suspension has been ordered in reference to a letter received by the department from ACB Baramulla on February 15.
Earlier, the ACB on February 14 trapped and arrested Principal GDC Pattan Prof. Tariq Ashai in Srinagar for accepting bribe. The official said that Prof. Ashai was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 60000 at SP College Srinagar. Later in evening, ACB arrested the Assistant professor of GDC pattan in the same bribery case Prof Ashai. Notably, a case of FIR number 01/2023 of PS ACB stands registered in this regard.