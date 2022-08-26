Highlights of Ghulam Nabi Azad's letter of resignation from Congress

* You (Sonia Gandhi) just a nominal figurehead, all important decisions taken by Rahul Gandhi or "rather worse his security guards and personal assistants".



* When 23 senior leaders flagged the "abysmal drift" in the party, the "coterie chose to unleash its sycophants on us and got us attacked".



* Congress has reached point of no return, "proxies" were being propped up to take over the leadership of the party, an apparent reference to the upcoming election of the party president.



* This experiment doomed to fail as the "chosen one" would be nothing more than a "puppet on a string".



* Congress has conceded political space to BJP and state level space to regional parties because the leadership has tried to "foist a non-serious individual at the helm of the party.



* Entire organisational election process is "farce and a sham" and a "giant fraud" on the party.



* Before starting Bharat Jodo Yatra, the leadership should have undertaken a 'Congress Jodo' exercise.