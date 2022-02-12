Hijab Row|Karnataka incident being used to polarise situation across country: Mehbooba

“Under a well-developed plan our daughters were being deprived of education but they stand firm and strong. They will not fall prey to these tactics and will continue their studies. I hope all big leaders cutting across party lines should come forward to intervene. Doing Hijab or Goongut is part and parcel of our culture,” she said. Regarding the Delimitation Commission's draft proposals, Mufti said that people all across Jammu and Kashmir were unhappy with the blueprint.

“The areas which have been joined together do not match geographically nor do the numbers add up. It is mere disempowerment of people, nothing else,” she said. “Recently, posts were withdrawn from PSC and SSB only to allow outside candidates to apply."