Hijab Row|Karnataka incident being used to polarise situation across country: Mehbooba

Kupwara, Feb 12: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said that the recent Hijab incident in Karnataka was used to polarise the situation across the country.
Talking to reporters in Laderwan area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Mufti termed the incident as unfortunate and said that it had links with the UP elections.
“Under a well-developed plan our daughters were being deprived of education but they stand firm and strong. They will not fall prey to these tactics and will continue their studies. I hope all big leaders cutting across party lines should come forward to intervene. Doing Hijab or Goongut is part and parcel of our culture,” she said. Regarding the Delimitation Commission's draft proposals, Mufti said that people all across Jammu and Kashmir were unhappy with the blueprint.
“The areas which have been joined together do not match geographically nor do the numbers add up. It is mere disempowerment of people, nothing else,” she said. “Recently, posts were withdrawn from PSC and SSB only to allow outside candidates to apply."