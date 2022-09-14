Hindi Divas celebrated in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 14: Hindi Divas was celebrated by the Kashmir Unit of Sewa Bharti on Wednesday in Srinagar.
On this Occasion, Assistant Professor of Hindi Department University of Kashmir and Chief Speaker Bhatendu Pathak highlighted the importance of Hindi in development of Nation and Jammu and Kashmir.
He also spoke about the connection and linkages between Hindi and Kashmiri language.
The event was graced by the presence of Organising Secretary Sewa Bharti North Zone Ravi Dev Gupta, National Chairman Ekal Vidyala Foundation India Akhilesh Mittal, Incharge Ekal Vidyalaya Kashmir, Fayaz Ahmad and other office bearers and workers of the Kashmir Valley.