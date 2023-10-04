Hindi Pakhwara concludes at CUK

Speaking on the occasion, Controller of Examinations, Dr. Tanveer Ahmad Shah said, “People should learn other languages, particularly of the country, in addition to their mother tongue”. He described languages as an identity of any region & called for their preservation. Dr Tanveer also asked the employees to learn and use the Hindi language in official work.

Hindi Adhikari, Dr Sakina Akhter, said the Rajbhasha Cell is implementing most of the regulations regarding implementation of Rajbhasha Hindi in the university. She said the cell is regularly conducting classes and orientation programmes for the employees wherein they are taught Hindi. Prof M Afzal Zargar and Dr Tanveer Ahmad Shah later felicitated the winners in dictation, essay and letter writing, translation and Hindi noting.

Deputy Registrar, Abdul Rashid Bhat proposed the vote of thanks. All the officials from administration were present on the occasion.