Hindi Pakhwara concludes at CUK

Ganderbal, Oct 4: Hindi Pakhwara & Hindi Diwas organised by the Rajbhasha Cell of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) concluded at varsity’s Green Campus here on Wednesday.
Addressing the participants, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar said the administrative staff of the university have always evinced keen interest in learning Rajbhasha Hindi and majority of them have passed the programmes Prabodh, Praveen, Pragya and Paranghat with flying colors. He said the language does not belong to any particular religion, community or ethnicity.
Prof Zargar said the Parliamentary Committee on implementation of Hindi recently concluded its visit to the varsity and expressed satisfaction over the usage of Hindi in the official transactions. He asked the staff to use the Hindi language in official work (noting and drafting) in addition to the English.
Speaking on the occasion, Controller of Examinations, Dr. Tanveer Ahmad Shah said, “People should learn other languages, particularly of the country, in addition to their mother tongue”. He described languages as an identity of any region & called for their preservation. Dr Tanveer also asked the employees to learn and use the Hindi language in official work.
Hindi Adhikari, Dr Sakina Akhter, said the Rajbhasha Cell is implementing most of the regulations regarding implementation of Rajbhasha Hindi in the university. She said the cell is regularly conducting classes and orientation programmes for the employees wherein they are taught Hindi. Prof M Afzal Zargar and Dr Tanveer Ahmad Shah later felicitated the winners in dictation, essay and letter writing, translation and Hindi noting.
Deputy Registrar, Abdul Rashid Bhat proposed the vote of thanks. All the officials from administration were present on the occasion.