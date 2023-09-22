Hindi Saptah celebrations held at DD Kendra Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 21: Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar marked a week-long celebration of “Hindi Saptah” from September 14th to September 21 showcasing the significance of the Hindi language. The inaugural ceremony was conducted on the occasion of National Hindi Diwas on September 14th with S.S. Chandel, DIG BSF, presiding over the event.
Throughout the week, various competitions were organized to engage and encourage participants to use Hindi language. On September 20th, the culminating prize distribution ceremony took place in the presence of S. Sanjeev, DDG(E)/HOO, Rabi Rasool, HOP, Sanjay Koul, AO and Shabir Ahmed Dar, News Editor, who felicitated the winners of the competitions.
During the event, S. Sanjeev congratulated the winners and stressed the importance of the Hindi language in workplaces. He emphasized the need for Hindi to be used as the official language for all communications. This initiative aligns with the national commitment to promoting and preserving India’s rich linguistic diversity.
P. K. Tripathi, Asstt. Director Engineering conveyed gratitude to all the dignitaries and participants who contributed to the success of the Hindi Saptah celebration organized by Doordarshan Srinagar.