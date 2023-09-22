Hindi Saptah celebrations held at DD Kendra Srinagar

During the event, S. Sanjeev congratulated the winners and stressed the importance of the Hindi language in workplaces. He emphasized the need for Hindi to be used as the official language for all communications. This initiative aligns with the national commitment to promoting and preserving India’s rich linguistic diversity.

P. K. Tripathi, Asstt. Director Engineering conveyed gratitude to all the dignitaries and participants who contributed to the success of the Hindi Saptah celebration organized by Doordarshan Srinagar.