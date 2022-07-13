Historic event of July 13, 1931 can never be erased: Tarigami

Srinagar: CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami on Wednesday said that the historic event of July 13, 1931 can never be erased.

In a statement, he said, “ On July 13, 1931, 22 brave souls protesting against the tyranny of the autocracy were martyred. This historic event had shaken the foundations of the then oppressive power structure.

This unprecedented incident proved to be a milestone in the long road of the people’s struggle for justice. Thus it marked the beginning of the mass awakening in Kashmir.

The barbaric killings of protesters shocked and infuriated the people who challenged the autocratic rule.