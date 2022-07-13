Historic event of July 13, 1931 can never be erased: Tarigami

Srinagar: CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami on Wednesday said that the historic event of July 13, 1931 can never be erased.
In a statement, he said, “ On July 13, 1931, 22 brave souls protesting against the tyranny of the autocracy were martyred. This historic event had shaken the foundations of the then oppressive power structure.
This unprecedented incident proved to be a milestone in the long road of the people’s struggle for justice. Thus it marked the beginning of the mass awakening in Kashmir.
The barbaric killings of protesters shocked and infuriated the people who challenged the autocratic rule.
He added that the uprising against the tyranny and autocratic ruler laid a strong edifice for unifying the people, rising above narrow considerations that finally culminated in initiating a process of their empowerment.
“The supreme sacrifices by the martyrs led to the dawning of new in the region. Despite brazen assault on legitimate constitutional rights and suppression of civil liberties, democratic rights, curbing the media, indiscriminate arrests of political activists and youth under draconian laws like UAPA, PSA, people can not be silenced for long,” Tarigami said.