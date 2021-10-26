Historic Mughal Road reopens for traffic after three days

AEE Mechanical, Mughal Road, in Surankote Sub Division Tahir Khan said snow clearance has been completed, reported news agency GNS.

DTI Mughal Road Mohammad Qasam told GNS that the traffic was allowed to move on the highway after snow clearance.

The traffic movement on the thoroughfare was suspended in view of snow accumulation at few places and heavy rains for three days with authorities that it might trigger landslides or shooting stones.