Kashmir

Hit and run case | Police arrest accused in Awantipora

Accident (Representational Image)
Accident (Representational Image) File

Srinagar, Oct 3: Police in Awantipora have arrested an accused driver involved in a hit and run case within an hour of the incident.

Earlier today, a road  accident took place at Reshipora in which a girl Adeeba Arshid (age about 10 years) daughter of Arshid Ahmad Shiekh resident of Reshipora was hit by a Dumper bearing registration number JK01AE-3177 driven rashly and negligently by Mohammad Haneef Khanday son of Ali Mohammad  Khanday resident of Meej Pampore. In the incident, the girl died on the spot.

Acting swiftly, a police team apprehended the accused driver within hour of the incident.

Accordingly, Police have taken a cognisance under relevant section of law besides, a dumper has also been seized.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com