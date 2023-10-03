Hit and run case | Police arrest accused in Awantipora

Srinagar, Oct 3: Police in Awantipora have arrested an accused driver involved in a hit and run case within an hour of the incident.
Earlier today, a road accident took place at Reshipora in which a girl Adeeba Arshid (age about 10 years) daughter of Arshid Ahmad Shiekh resident of Reshipora was hit by a Dumper bearing registration number JK01AE-3177 driven rashly and negligently by Mohammad Haneef Khanday son of Ali Mohammad Khanday resident of Meej Pampore. In the incident, the girl died on the spot.
Acting swiftly, a police team apprehended the accused driver within hour of the incident.
Accordingly, Police have taken a cognisance under relevant section of law besides, a dumper has also been seized.