Hit and run case | Police arrest accused in Awantipora

Earlier today, a road accident took place at Reshipora in which a girl Adeeba Arshid (age about 10 years) daughter of Arshid Ahmad Shiekh resident of Reshipora was hit by a Dumper bearing registration number JK01AE-3177 driven rashly and negligently by Mohammad Haneef Khanday son of Ali Mohammad Khanday resident of Meej Pampore. In the incident, the girl died on the spot.