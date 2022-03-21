Eight injured after snow slide hits passenger vehicle in Kupwara

Srinagar, Mar 21: Eight persons were injured after a vehicle fell into a gorge along the Sadhna Top in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday, reports said.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that a vehicle with eight occupants, including three members of a family and five minors, was hit by a snow slide at the Sadhna Top around 12:30 PM.
After being hit by the slide, the officials said the vehicle bearing registration number JK09 5693 fell into a gorge.
Soon a rescue operation was launched by the civil administration along with army and locals. All eight passengers were rescued in an injured condition and shifted to Sub District Hospital Tanghdar, said an official.
He said the condition of all of them except one is stated to be stable. A woman injured in the mishap is being shifted from the SDH as she has suffered serious injuries, he added.
The injured were identified as Toffeq Ahmad (16), Ajmal Rafeeq (13), Abdul Rasheed (40), his wife Zameeda Begum (36), their daughter Sadiya Rashid (13), Sarwar Jan (70) and Rehan (7), all residents of the Badharkote and Ibkote areas.