Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from his possession, police said.
Hizb militant arrested in south Kashmir's Pampore: police
Srinagar July 28: Police along with security forces Wednesday claimed to have arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen militant from Khrew area of Pampore in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police spokesperson said in a statement that the HM militant Sahil Manzoor Mir, son of Manzoor Ahmad Mir, a resident of Tulbagh Pampore was arrested during a joint operation by police and security forces in an orchard at SharShali Khrew area of Awantipora.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from his possession, police said.

