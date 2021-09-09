Hizb militant held during search operation in Khrew

“Based on specific information, Awantipora Police, Army 50 RR and CRPF 185 Bn launched a joint cordon and search operation in Androosa Khrew area of Police district Awantipora. During the search operation, joint forces observed some suspicious movement in the orchard area which was under cordon”, news agency GNS quoted a police spokesman saying.

The joint forces, the spokesman said, "noticed a suspected person, who was trying to escape but alert operation parties overpowered the suspect and apprehended him".

Police identified the apprehended man as Shahid Ahmed Khanday, son of Abdul Rashid Khanday, a resident of Mandakpal, Khrew, an active Hizb militant from whose possession incriminating material including arms and ammunition have been recovered, the statement concludes.