Hizb militant module behind Sarpanch’s killing busted in Kulgam: police

Srinagar, March 14: Police on Monday claimed to have busted a module of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit by arresting three 'militant associates' involved in the recent killing of a Sarpanch in southern district of Kulgam.
“Kulgam Police busted #terror module of proscribed terror outfit HM involved in recent #killing of #Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir & arrested 03 #terrorist associates actively involved and recovered #incriminating materials including 02 Pistols on their disclosure,” said a police spokesman, in a tweet.
The spokesman, while quoting IGP Kashmir, said that the vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also seen seized. “During investigation, it was learnt that the Sarpanch was killed by HM terrorist Mushtaq Yatoo on the directions of HM Chief terrorist Farooq Nalli,” the spokesman quoted IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar as having said.
Mir, as per police, was shot at by the militants on Friday evening in Audoora area of Kulgam. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive the bullet injuries, said an official.