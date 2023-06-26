HM Amit Shah, Karan Singh discuss J&K’s political, developmental scenario

Srinagar, June 26: Union Home Minister Amit Shah called on former Sadr-e-Riyasat, Dr Karan Singh during his two-day visit to the Union Territory over the weekend and discussed “present-day political and developmental scenario”.
“During his tour of Srinagar, Shah paid a courtesy call on Dogra Scion, Statesman and former Sadr-I-Riyasat, Dr. Karan Singh at his residence, Karan Mahal on Gupkar Road,” said Singh, in a statement issued today.
Shah was accompanied by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha. “The elder son of Dr. Karan Singh and former MLC, Vikramaditya Singh received the Home Minister at their residence and was also present during the meeting,” added the statement.
“The Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a two-day visit to UT of J&K visited former Sadr-e-Riyasat Dr. Karan Singh on the last day of his visit, and discussed the present day political and development scenario in J&K and of the nation.”
Pertinently, Chief Secretary, A.K. Mehta and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, V.K. Bidhuri had also called on Dr. Karan Singh recently and held discussions in Srinagar.