HM module busted in Kulgam, 3 associates arrested: Police

Srinagar, Apr 27: Police on Wednesday said that Hizbul Mujahideen militant module was busted in Kulgam district of southern Kashmir.
In Kulgam, Police said: “ A terror module of proscribed outfit HM by arresting 03 terrorist associates involved in the case pertaining to the killing of a Panch namely Mohd Yaqoob Dar son of Gh Mohd Dar resident of Kulpora Kulgam at his native village on 02/03/2022. Weapon used in the killing of the Panch including one Pistol, eight Pistol Rounds and 02 Grenades were recovered from their possession.
“During the course of investigation, it was learnt that an active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit HM namely Farooq Ahmad Bhat son of Ab Gani Bhat resident of Cheki Desend Yaripora had received directions from terror handlers based in Pakistan to target the PRI members of Kulgam. On their directions, he identified the target and further gave directions accordingly to active terrorist namely Raja Nadeem Rather son of Ab Rehman Rather resident of Ashmuji to execute the terror act with the support of their associates namely Nasser Ahmad Wani son of Bashir Ahmad Wani resident of Srandoo, Adil Manzoor Rather son of Manzoor Ahmad Rather resident of Ashmuji and Majid Mohd Rather son of Gh Mohd Rather resident of Malipora Mirbazar. The directions included to conduct reccee of the Panch's presence, arrange transport and provide logistics to execute the terror act,” the statement said.
During further investigation, involvement of one more person namely Idrees Ahmad Dar son of Wali Mohd Dar resident of Kulpora Kulgam has surfaced who was also part of the crime and is still at large however, reportedly he had joined the terrorist ranks.
It is pertinent to mention that the said module is linked with already busted HM terror module involved in the killing of Sarpanch namely Shabir Ahmad Mir son of Mohd Abdullah Mir resident of Audoora Kulgam on 11/03/2022. Both the busted modules were received directions from their HM handlers based in Pakistan.
Further investigation of the case is in progress and more arrests and recoveries are also expected. Besides, efforts are on to neutralise the active terrorists behind this heinous crime.In Baramulla, based on specific reliable inputs regarding movement of two terrorists in a vehicle moving towards Srinagar, joint Motor Vehicle Checking Points (MVCPs) were established by Police, 29RR, & 2Bn SSB at various spots along the national highway and surrounding by-lanes.
At one such MVCP established at Hanjiveera Bala, a speedy vehicle (Tavera), swerving in a suspicious manner, was signalled to stop however, as the vehicle stopped, two individuals (driver & co-driver) jumped off the vehicle and fled towards nearby wooded orchard area. The alert joint team chased the duo tactfully & also the escape route cut offs were activated, who succeeded in nabbing them. They have been identified as Mohd Aqib Mir @ Kian Mir @ Raqib Mir son of Mohd Ramzan Mir resident of Batpora, Sopore & Danish Ahad Dar son of Abdul Ahad Dar resident of Sopore. During search, incriminating material including 02 Chinese pistols, 02 pistol magazines, 10 rounds and 02 grenades were recovered.
The duo has been arrested & taken into custody for further questioning besides, the vehicle has also been seized. During the course of investigation, it has transpired that the duo belong to proscribed terror outfit JeM hybrid module and were looking for targeting of PRIs and minority/ outsiders. The successful apprehension of these terrorists has foiled major terror plots and busted a module that was aiding the execution of various terror attacks including the killing of sarpanchs etc.