HM module busted in Kulgam, 3 associates arrested: Police

In Kulgam, Police said: “ A terror module of proscribed outfit HM by arresting 03 terrorist associates involved in the case pertaining to the killing of a Panch namely Mohd Yaqoob Dar son of Gh Mohd Dar resident of Kulpora Kulgam at his native village on 02/03/2022. Weapon used in the killing of the Panch including one Pistol, eight Pistol Rounds and 02 Grenades were recovered from their possession.

“During the course of investigation, it was learnt that an active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit HM namely Farooq Ahmad Bhat son of Ab Gani Bhat resident of Cheki Desend Yaripora had received directions from terror handlers based in Pakistan to target the PRI members of Kulgam. On their directions, he identified the target and further gave directions accordingly to active terrorist namely Raja Nadeem Rather son of Ab Rehman Rather resident of Ashmuji to execute the terror act with the support of their associates namely Nasser Ahmad Wani son of Bashir Ahmad Wani resident of Srandoo, Adil Manzoor Rather son of Manzoor Ahmad Rather resident of Ashmuji and Majid Mohd Rather son of Gh Mohd Rather resident of Malipora Mirbazar. The directions included to conduct reccee of the Panch's presence, arrange transport and provide logistics to execute the terror act,” the statement said.