H&ME asks employees to desist from using Chinese apps

The department has asked all the HoDs of Health and Medical Education Department to strictly adhere to the instructions issued on the subject and desist from using the applications banned by MEITY, Government of India.

“Any violations of the above instructions shall invite disciplinary action under the relevant conduct rules,” the order said.

In the last few years, the government of India has ordered to ban around 250 Chinese apps citing them to be “prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order”.

Apps like TikTok, Xender, Shein, Camscanner were widely used in India and had millions of downloads. Ban on popular mobile games like PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire shocked not only the players but also the Esports community of the country.