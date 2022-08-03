H&ME deptt gets administrative control over 2 Nursing Colleges

Srinagar: The Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department has got full-fledged control over two Nursing Colleges of J&K.

The order in this regard was issued by the Principal Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Rohit Kansal to transfer the Administrative Control of two B.Sc Nursing Colleges of Srinagar and Jammu to H&ME department.

The decision has been taken in wake of the approval of the Administrative Council decision done on July 22 of 2022. As per the order, the transfer of Administrative control of B.Sc. Nursing College, Jammu and B.Sc. Nursing College, Srinagar has been given to the H&ME department.

"The two colleges along with students enrolled, faculty and allied manpower as well as all movable assets will stand transferred to the Health and Medical Education Department from the date of issuance of an order to this effect," the government order reads.

The government in its order however stated that the tenure of all staff appointed on academic arrangements shall automatically terminate at the end of the Academic Session 2022-23.