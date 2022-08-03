H&ME deptt gets administrative control over 2 Nursing Colleges

Srinagar: The Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department has got full-fledged control over two Nursing Colleges of J&K.
The order in this regard was issued by the Principal Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Rohit Kansal to transfer the Administrative Control of two B.Sc Nursing Colleges of Srinagar and Jammu to H&ME department.
The decision has been taken in wake of the approval of the Administrative Council decision done on July 22 of 2022. As per the order, the transfer of Administrative control of B.Sc. Nursing College, Jammu and B.Sc. Nursing College, Srinagar has been given to the H&ME department.
"The two colleges along with students enrolled, faculty and allied manpower as well as all movable assets will stand transferred to the Health and Medical Education Department from the date of issuance of an order to this effect," the government order reads.
The government in its order however stated that the tenure of all staff appointed on academic arrangements shall automatically terminate at the end of the Academic Session 2022-23.
"The Health and Medical Education Department shall be henceforth responsible for all further development with respect to these colleges, including, but not limited to admissions, teaching and award of degrees and diplomas," the order reads.
The order reads that all the incomes and expenses of these colleges shall also be budgeted in the H&ME department.
Earlier the two nursing colleges were directly controlled by the Higher Education Department.
An official however said the administrative control of the two nursing colleges was given to the H&ME department for the benefit of the students.
He said normally, nursing colleges should have accreditation from the Nursing Council, otherwise the students after graduating from these colleges face difficulties in getting jobs and recognition of their degrees.
"HED was not in position to get the accreditation and also they had no faculty of their own for these colleges and would get the faculty and principal from H&ME department," the official said.
He said technically, the Nursing Colleges should be under administrative control of the H&ME department.