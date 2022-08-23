H&ME Deptt initiates 5-day training programme for Medical Officers of Kashmir

Srinagar: Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department Bhupender Kumar today inaugurated a 5-day training program on Management Development Program (MDP) for Medical Officers organized by the Academy of Hospital Administration (AHA) India in association with the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir at Regional Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Dhobivan.
Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department Bhupender Kumar, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushatq Ahmad Rather, Principal GMC Baramulla Dr Rubi Reshi, President Academy of Hospital Administration (AHA) India, Dr Yeshpal Sharma, Managing Director JKMSCL Pankaj Gupta, faculty members from AHA Dr Shama Nagarangan Executive Director and Major General Jagtar Singh MDP Chief AHA program Nodia, Assistant Director DHSK, Dr Kousar Ameen and other officers and officials of health department were present on the occasion.
The program was aimed to upgrade the skills of doctors or medical officers who are governing the hospitals. While speaking on the occasion, Bhupender Kumar said we need to improve the quality of patient care services.
“There is a shortage of qualified hospital administrators across the country and the same is the case with UT J&K. However, our officers are doing a wonderful job and need such training from time to time so that they upgrade their skills,” he said.
He appealed to all the officers to ensure that people are happy and satisfied with the health care services being provided in the hospitals and we should upgrade the hospital services to meet the expectation of the public at large. He also appealed to the doctors to focus on preventive and promotive health care.
The Administrative Secretary also appealed to the officers to ensure that hospitals get quality assured certificates.
He appreciated the Academy of Hospital Administration (AHA) DHSK for launching such programs for medical officers. He said that such programs should also be organized in future as well to improve the skills of the officers.
In his address, Dr Yeshpal Sharma said the Academy of Hospital Administration is already conducting such programs in other states as well. “We have taken this initiative here and we will continue to hold such programs in UT J&K. Earlier we have already conducted such a program in Jammu,” he said.
He said this is a comprehensive training program which involves all the aspects of training of administrators which includes financial training, legal training, e-office management, JEM portal management and digital network management.
Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushatq Ahmad Rather welcomed the appointment of Bhupender Kumar Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department. He hoped that the department would reach new heights under his guidance.
Dr MA Rather said Kumar has vast administrative experience and is the administrative officer of highest repute and integrity.
The director then complemented the academy of the Academy of Hospital Administration New Delhi for conducting such programs.
“Ever since I have taken over as Director Health Services Kashmir, it was my earnest desire to hold such programs, however due to Covid-19 and Amarnath Yatra we could not hold such programs as most of our administrators were busy discharging their duties,” he said.
He also complimented the health administrators for their role during the Covid-19 and during the Amarmath Yatra. The director thanked all the officers for attending the program.
The director said our great country with the population of 1.5 billion is providing basic health care to this huge population with such diversities has always been challenging.
“The desire and intentions of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to provide affordable and accessible quality health care to the people.
“To make his dream come true we need a robust health care delivery system for which we need an excellent pool of Medical Professionals with excellent clinical and administrative skills,” he said.
Dr MA Rather said though the country has been producing large number of doctors in clinical discipline but still we are short of Hospital Administrators who have exclusive degrees /trainings in field of Hospital Administration
“I congratulate the entire Hospital Administration academy for taking this initiative of engaging health care professionals for upgrading their administrative skills,” he said.
While sharing his experiences, the doctors as administrators at times come across difficulties while managing administrative responsibilities, particularly in terms of financial and on legal issues.
He congratulated all the dedicated health administrators who have made DHSK proud both during COVID-19 as well as during the Amarnathji Yatra.
Dr MA Rather said that the training programme to be imparted by skilled and highly reputed experts will enhance the administrative skills and capabilities of officers which will in turn help delivering productive and quality health care to people.