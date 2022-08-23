H&ME Deptt initiates 5-day training programme for Medical Officers of Kashmir

The program was aimed to upgrade the skills of doctors or medical officers who are governing the hospitals. While speaking on the occasion, Bhupender Kumar said we need to improve the quality of patient care services.

“There is a shortage of qualified hospital administrators across the country and the same is the case with UT J&K. However, our officers are doing a wonderful job and need such training from time to time so that they upgrade their skills,” he said.

He appealed to all the officers to ensure that people are happy and satisfied with the health care services being provided in the hospitals and we should upgrade the hospital services to meet the expectation of the public at large. He also appealed to the doctors to focus on preventive and promotive health care.

The Administrative Secretary also appealed to the officers to ensure that hospitals get quality assured certificates.

He appreciated the Academy of Hospital Administration (AHA) DHSK for launching such programs for medical officers. He said that such programs should also be organized in future as well to improve the skills of the officers.