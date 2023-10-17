H&ME Deptt orders all diagnostic centres, laboratories, clinics to register for avoiding action

This step has been initiated in order to streamline and bring transparency in the delivery of healthcare services by private sector partners. The step shall also enable the general public to access verified private health facilities by mapping them on the HFR of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, an official spokesperson said. “Simultaneously, the private healthcare facilities shall also register the workers/staff on the HFR so that verified health professionals are working in the private sector.”

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Health ecosystem has been implemented by the Government of J&K in July, 2022 and 100% government health facilities have been verified and registered on the HFR portal. 82% of the government doctors have been registered on the HPR and 78 Lakh ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) Ids have been created.