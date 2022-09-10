HMVs operate on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway after 2 days

Ramban: The vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is moving slowly between Ramsu, Ramban, and Nashri stretch, and the situation is expected to continue the entire night as Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) were allowed from Srinagar, Qazigund towards Jammu after two days on Saturday.
The HMVs except for security forces and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were plying alternatively between the two capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu due to narrow carriageways between Nashri and Banihal sector of the highway on the directions of the authorities for the last few years. However, LMVs were allowed on both sides of the highways with cut-off timings fixed by the Traffic Police Department.
Till late evening, traffic congestion was reported between Ramsu –Ramban and Ramban Chanderkote, and the flow of traffic was slow between Banihal and Nashri stretches on the Srinagar Jammu National highway.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Headquarters issued a traffic advisory for Sunday stating that LMVs would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway whereas HMVs would be allowed to move from Jammu and Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after the tail of down convoy crosses Udhampur.