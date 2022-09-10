HMVs operate on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway after 2 days

Ramban: The vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is moving slowly between Ramsu, Ramban, and Nashri stretch, and the situation is expected to continue the entire night as Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) were allowed from Srinagar, Qazigund towards Jammu after two days on Saturday.

The HMVs except for security forces and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were plying alternatively between the two capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu due to narrow carriageways between Nashri and Banihal sector of the highway on the directions of the authorities for the last few years. However, LMVs were allowed on both sides of the highways with cut-off timings fixed by the Traffic Police Department.