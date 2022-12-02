Hold assembly polls: Hakeem Yaseen

Srinagar, Dec 2: Chairman Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Front (J&KPDF) and former Minister Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen on Friday urged for early assembly elections in J&K to restore democracy at gross roots level .
Speaking to party workers in Gurvaith ,Raithan and Kaich villages in Khansahib constituency of central district Budgam on Thursday, Hakeem Yaseen said holding elections in J&K without any further delay , was need of the hour to solve problems of the people, who have been pushed to wall due administrative apathy .
According to a press note, the meeting was held to discuss party affairs besides taking stock of the problems confronting people in the area. He said political uncertainty must end as people want their own representation to meet their urges and aspirations . He asked the people not to trust those political parties again again who have betrayed them ruthlessly in past.