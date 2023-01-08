Hold judicial probe into Rajouri killings: AAP

Srinagar, Jan 8: State Coordination Committee Chairman of Aam Aadmi Party and former cabinet minister, Harshdev Singh today castigated the government for “failing on security front.”
In a statement, he called for an urgent need of intervention of Ministry of Home Affairs saying that there is no headway post Dhangri massacre.
Harshdev also called for holding judicial probe into Rajouri carnage and accused Bhartiya Janta Party of creating communal divide on the eve of elections.
He said that Dhangri village of Rajouri has witnessed a worst ever seen massacre of minorities and seven people have so far lost their lives in the gruesome massacre.
“ We call for an immediate order of holding judicial probe into Rajouri carnage and responsibilities should be fixed for this security lapse,”he said.