Holiday on account of Ashoora postponed

"In partial modification of Government Order No. 1337- JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 16.12.2021 and Government Order No. 1338- JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 16.12.2021, it is hereby ordered that the holiday on account of "Ashoora" shall now be observed on 9th of August, 2022 (Tuesday) instead of 8th of August, 2022 (Monday).

Muharram moon was sighted on July 30 prompting the postponement of the holiday accordingly.