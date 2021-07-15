Holidays on account of Urs Shahi Hamdan (RA) and Eid-ul-Adha rescheduled

Srinagar July 15: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday postponed holidays on account of Urs of Shahi Hamdan (RA) and upcoming Eid-ul-Adha in accordance of the sighting of the crescent of Zil Hijja, the last month of the Islamic calendar.

As per a communique by the General Administration Department, the holiday in Kashmir province on account of Urs of Shahi Hamdan (RA) shall be observed on July 17(Saturday) instead of Friday July 16.

Likewise, holidays on account of Eid-ul-Adha shall now be observed on July 21 and 22 instead of 20th and 21st in accordance with the sighting of the Zil Hijjah crescent.