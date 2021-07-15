Kashmir

Holidays on account of Urs Shahi Hamdan (RA) and Eid-ul-Adha rescheduled

The earlier schedule of the holidays was based on an early Zil Hijjah crescent sighting.
Eid-ul-Adha, which coincides with the day of Hajj, the fifth Muslim obligation, falls on July 21, 2021.Mubashir Khan/GK File
GK Web Desk
Srinagar July 15: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday postponed holidays on account of Urs of Shahi Hamdan (RA) and upcoming Eid-ul-Adha in accordance of the sighting of the crescent of Zil Hijja, the last month of the Islamic calendar.

As per a communique by the General Administration Department, the holiday in Kashmir province on account of Urs of Shahi Hamdan (RA) shall be observed on July 17(Saturday) instead of Friday July 16.

Likewise, holidays on account of Eid-ul-Adha shall now be observed on July 21 and 22 instead of 20th and 21st in accordance with the sighting of the Zil Hijjah crescent.

