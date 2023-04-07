Home Dept orders transfers, postings of police officers in J&K

Shri Paramjeet Singh, Addl. SP Railways, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Addl. SP Kathua vice Shri Suresh Kumar.

Shri Suresh Kumar, Addl. SP, Kathua, is transferred and posted as Vice Principal, PTS, Kathua, against an available vacancy.

Shri Sandeep Bhat, Dy. Commandant, 1st Women Bn., si transferred and posted as Addl. SP Bandipora, against an available vacancy.

Shri Imtiaz Ahmed, Dy.SP PC Sangam, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP (Ops.), Kunzer vice Shri Aumer Iqbal. Shri Imtiaz Ahmed shall also hold the additional charge of the post of SDPO Tangmarg, till further orders.

Shri Aumer Iqbal, Dy.SP (Ops.), Kunzer, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP IR-10thBn., against an available vacancy.

Shri Rashid Younis, Dy.SP H r s Kupwara, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP IR-8th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Shri Mohammad Usman, Dy.SP Hrs Samba, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP IR-22nd B . , against an available vacancy.

Shri Hamid Ail Banday, Dy.SP Anti Corruption Bureau, upon his repatriation from ACB, is posted as Dy.SP, PC, Surankote vice Tanveer Jeelani.

Shri Sourabh Prashar, Dy.SP (Prov.) Police Headquarters, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP (Hqrs.) Samba vice Shri Mohd. Usman.

Shri Mohd. Amen Bhat, Dy.SP Pahalgam, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP IR-3' Bn., against an available vacancy. Dy.SP Hars. Anantnag shall hold the additional charge of the post of Dy.SP Pahalgam, till further orders.

Shri Pankaj Soodan, SDPO Border Kathua is transferred and posted as Dy.SP IR-24th Bn., against available vacancy.

Shri Faraz Hussain Shah, SDPO PC Handwara, is transferred and shall await orders of posting in Police Headquarters, J&K.

Shri DherajSingh Katoch, Dy.SP CID CI Jammu, is transferred and posted as SDPO Border, Kathua vice Shri Pankaj Soodan.

Shri Nikhil Gogna, Dy.SP Anti-Hijacking, Jammu, is transferred and posted as SDPO R.S. Pura vice Shri Surinder Singh.

Shri Tanveer Jeelani, Dy.SP PC, Surankote, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP IR-22" Bn., against an available vacancy.

Shri Mudassar Hussain, Dy.SP Civil Secretariat, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP (Hqrs.) Rajouri, vice Shri Chanchal Singh.

Shri Zohaib Hassan, DY.SP PC, Rafiabad is transferred and posted as SDPO Panthachowk, against an available vacancy.

Shri Sunil Singh, SDPO Domana, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP IR-1st Bn., against an available vacancy.

Shri Surinder Singh, SDPO RS Pora, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP I R - 5 Bn., against an available vacancy.

Shri Adil Mushtaq, attached with the Crime Branch, is posted as Dy.SP IR-17th'Bn., against an available vacancy.

Shri Javaid Ahmad, SDPO, Tangmarg, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP IR-11th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Syed Sleet Shah, Dy.SP PC, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as SDPO PC Handwara vice Shri Faraz Hussain Shah.

Shri Mohd. Rafee Rather, Dy.SP Traffic Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP (Hrs.) Kupwara vice Shri Rashid Younis.

Ms. Priyanka Kumari, SDPO, Vijaypur, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP 15 Women Bn., against an available vacancy.

Shri Shammi Kumar, Dy.SP Hrs Kathua, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP IR-24th B., against an available vacancy.

Shri Akash Kohli, SDPO Basohli is transferred and posted as SDPO Nagrota vice Shri Sultan Mirza.

Shri Rohit Kumar, Dy.SP PC Srinagar, is transferred and shall await orders of posting ni Police Headquarters, J8K.

Shri Manjit Singh, Dy.SP IR-14th B., is transferred and posted as Dy.SP (Hqrs.) Kathua, vice Shri Shammi Kumar.

Shri Chanchal Singh, Dy.SP Hqrs Rajouri, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP IR-16' Bn., against an available vacancy.

Shri Sultan Mirza, SDPO, Nagrota, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP IR-5th'Bn., against an available vacancy.

Shri Vishal Shoor, Dy.SP, awaiting adjustment after promotion, is posted as SDPO Domana, vice Shri Sunil Singh.