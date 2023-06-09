Home Minister Amit Shah to chair high level meeting on Amarnath Yatra preparations

During the meeting, the home minister will review the preparations for the Amarnath pilgrimage with senior officials from the central government and Jammu and Kashmir administration, as per sources quoted by news agency PTI. The meeting will also discuss the formulation of comprehensive security plans to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims.

Intelligence inputs suggest that Pakistan-based terror outfits may attempt to disrupt the pilgrimage, necessitating the deployment of adequate security forces, the sources added. All stakeholders involved in the pilgrimage will participate in the meeting to discuss various aspects related to the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.