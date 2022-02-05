Home Minister misreading Kashmir situation: Soz

Srinagar, Feb 5: Former union minister Saifuddin Soz Saturday said that Home Minister Amit Shah was not reading the situation in Kashmir correctly.
In a statement issued here, Soz said Shah taunted credible Kashmir observers saying, "No River of Blood had flowed and No Stones had been thrown after abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India."
Soz said that this was absolutely a condition of misreading the political crisis in Kashmir, which was by all standards, critical."The one-sided abrogation of Article 370 has in reality caused very deep anger in the hearts and minds of a vast majority of the people in J&K," he said.