Homeopathy pioneer Dr Mukesh Batra says stigma associated with failures has to be done away with

Srinagar, Nov 6: World-renowned homeopathic doctor, Dr Mukesh Batra, who is regarded as the pioneer of homeopathy in India, on Sunday delivered a motivational lecture saying that stigma associated with failures has to be done away with.
Dr Batra delivered the lecture titled ‘Positive Mental Attitude For A Healthy Mind and Body’ at Kashmir University, a varsity spokesman said. The programme was organised by the Department of Psychology.
Sharing his life experiences during the exhaustive lecture which was attended by students from various teaching departments, Dr Batra said: “The most important thing in life is to believe in what you are doing, and have that passion to do things. Whatever you do, do it with a belief in yourself. Always aim high but when you do so, keep your feet on the ground. Don’t be a dreamer, be a visionary.”
He urged youth not to be afraid of any failures.“The stigma associated with failures has to be done away with. Try again and again to be there. Persevere. Follow things to the end,” he said.
Dr Batra, a recipient of Padma Shri in 2021, has nearly 50 years of experience in medical practice and has worked for 'Bimari-Mukt Bharat’. He runs over 175 free clinics across 133 cities in the country, and endeavors to blend the latest technology with homeopathy successfully.
Dr Batra also educated the participants on how to beat stress using different coping strategies, even as he advised the youth on how to become “more accommodative” and “more understanding” in a world full of challenges, possibilities and opportunities.
Earlier, Head, Department of Psychology Dr Humaira Shafi welcomed and introduced the guest speaker and highlighted the objectives of the programme.
"Given the pressures that all of us face in our daily lives, anxieties and stresses become inevitable, and it is here where the role of a positive attitude becomes all the more important,” she said.
Dean School of Behavioural Sciences Prof Showket A Shah and faculty members of the Department of Psychology were present on the occasion.