Homeopathy pioneer Dr Mukesh Batra says stigma associated with failures has to be done away with

Sharing his life experiences during the exhaustive lecture which was attended by students from various teaching departments, Dr Batra said: “The most important thing in life is to believe in what you are doing, and have that passion to do things. Whatever you do, do it with a belief in yourself. Always aim high but when you do so, keep your feet on the ground. Don’t be a dreamer, be a visionary.”

He urged youth not to be afraid of any failures.“The stigma associated with failures has to be done away with. Try again and again to be there. Persevere. Follow things to the end,” he said.

Dr Batra, a recipient of Padma Shri in 2021, has nearly 50 years of experience in medical practice and has worked for 'Bimari-Mukt Bharat’. He runs over 175 free clinics across 133 cities in the country, and endeavors to blend the latest technology with homeopathy successfully.