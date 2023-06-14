Honour virtual driving license, registration certificates: Govt to enforcement agencies

“Digilocker & m-Parivahan mobile apps of Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India are legally recognized documents at par with the original documents as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act 2000”, read the letter.

The letter said that complaints are still pouring in that enforcement agencies are not considering these documents & still insisting on hard copies of the documents.

The transport commissioner has written the letter to Inspector General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Traffic department.

“In this context, it is requested to issue order or instructions in your organization directing all the concerned to honour Virtual Driving Licence (DL) & Registration Certificate (RC) etc on Digilocker & m-Parivahan Mobile Apps”, it read.