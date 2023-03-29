Hopeful about unity among opposition parties : Salman Khurshid

He was addressing a press conference here. However, he ruled out Congress playing a role of big brother for opposition parties. Earlier, PDP President Mehbooba during a media interaction had appealed the Congress to act like a big brother for opposition parties in their fight for democracy.

“ We all have to get together for a collective fight against a big challenge. But let me make it clear that while Congress is for the unity among the opposition parties but it does not want to play the role of a big brother to any party,” Khurshid said. The press conference by Congress was held in connection with the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament after being convicted by a court in a defamation case.