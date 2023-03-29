Hopeful about unity among opposition parties : Salman Khurshid

Srinagar, Mar 29 : Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid today said that he was hopeful about unity among opposition parties.
He was addressing a press conference here. However, he ruled out Congress playing a role of big brother for opposition parties. Earlier, PDP President Mehbooba during a media interaction had appealed the Congress to act like a big brother for opposition parties in their fight for democracy.
“ We all have to get together for a collective fight against a big challenge. But let me make it clear that while Congress is for the unity among the opposition parties but it does not want to play the role of a big brother to any party,” Khurshid said. The press conference by Congress was held in connection with the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament after being convicted by a court in a defamation case.
He stated that it is not upto Congress to take a lead role but it is for the collective leadership of the opposition parties to decide who will get what responsibility. Salman Khurshid added that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called all the leaders and almost all of them came. “ Even some leaders who were not earlier saying openly anything did support us on the issue of Rahul Ji. It is a positive development and we all together will take it forward,”he said. Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s recent Bharat Jodo Yatra, Khurshid said he was warmly welcomed by people and all opposition parties here. “ Together we can move and achieve our objective to save democracy,”he said.