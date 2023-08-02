Hopeful of getting justice on Article 370: Omar Abdullah

“We are hopeful of getting justice. We are here on behalf of the people of J&K with the hope that we can prove that what happened on August 5, 2019 was unconstitutional and illegal,” National Conference leader Omar Abdullah who is in Delhi said today. Abdullah termed the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories in 2019 as “unconstitutional.”