Horse cart with smuggled timber seized in Handwara

Kupwara, June 21: Forest officials on Monday late evening seized a horse cart loaded with smuggled timber at Bagathpora crossing in north Kashmir's Handwara Sub District.
Incharge Range Officer (RO) Rajwar Ghulam Mohammad told Greater Kashmir that after a specific information about the movement of a horse cart laden with “illicit timber, a naka was established at Bagathpora crossing to track the horse cart.”
"We were successful in tracking the cart at Bagathpora crossing Handwara which was loaded with illicit deodar packed in bags" he added.
"The cart puller failed to produce valid documents following which it was seized and shifted to Range Office Handwara along with the horse cart," he added.
The horse cart puller Abdul Rashid Khatana of Bedrekal however alleged that the timber actually belonged to forest beat officer Bedrekali.
"He insisted that I carry the timber and drop it in Handwara. I asked him about the documents but he convinced me that it is to be used for departmental purposes," he added.
"I have been booked in a case for none of my fault. Instead of me, forest officials should have registered case against the actual culprit," Khatana added.
Meanwhile Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Langate Abdul Hamid Malla told Greater Kashmir that enquiry into the case has been initiated and “who so ever will be found guilty will be dealt with according to law.”