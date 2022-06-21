Horse cart with smuggled timber seized in Handwara

"He insisted that I carry the timber and drop it in Handwara. I asked him about the documents but he convinced me that it is to be used for departmental purposes," he added.

"I have been booked in a case for none of my fault. Instead of me, forest officials should have registered case against the actual culprit," Khatana added.

Meanwhile Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Langate Abdul Hamid Malla told Greater Kashmir that enquiry into the case has been initiated and “who so ever will be found guilty will be dealt with according to law.”