Horticulture Deptt Kashmir celebrates Independence Day

Srinagar: The Director Horticulture Kashmir, G R Mir today hoisted the National Flag and delivered Independence Day speech at the Horticulture complex Rajbagh, here to mark the celebration of 76th Independence Day.

The Director said that the country is celebrating “Azadi kA Amrit Mahotsav” and hoped that the year will usher the country into a new phase of development. He encouraged the horticulture fraternity and Orchardists of Kashmir Valley to work with zeal for the development of Horticulture Industry in UT.

Officers and officials of the department were present on the occasion.