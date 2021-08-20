Horticulture Deptt observes ‘Sadbhavna Diwas’

A statement of the department issued here said that on this occasion, a pledge-taking ceremony was held at the Directorate of Horticulture Rajbagh, Srinagar.

It said that Director General Horticulture, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat officiated the pledge.

He highlighted the importance of national integration and communal harmony among the people of all religions, languages and regions.

Bhat said that the ‘Sadbhavna Diwas’ was celebrated to eschew violence and to promote goodwill among people by resolving all differences among each other through dialogue and constitutional means without resorting to violence.