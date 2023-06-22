Hot, humid weather to continue as night temperatures settle above normal in J&K

Srinagar, June 22: Amid forecast for hot and humid weather, night temperature settled above normal at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 20.5°C against 19.7°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.79°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 17.2°C against 17.4°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.9°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 11.3°C against 10.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 17.4°C against 16.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.3°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 17.7°C against 18.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.6°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 13.5°C against 13.6°C on previous night and it was above normal by 3.8°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.