Hot, humid weather to continue as night temperatures settle above normal in J&K

Srinagar, June 22: Amid forecast for hot and humid weather, night temperature settled above normal at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.
Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 20.5°C against 19.7°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.79°C for the summer capital.
Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 17.2°C against 17.4°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.9°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.
Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 11.3°C against 10.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 17.4°C against 16.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.3°C for the north Kashmir area.
Kokernag recorded a low of 17.7°C against 18.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.6°C above normal for the place, the officials said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 13.5°C against 13.6°C on previous night and it was above normal by 3.8°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.
Jammu recorded a low of 27.8°C against 30.5°C on the previous night and it was 4.7°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.
Banihal recorded a low of 19.8°C (4.7°C above normal), Batote 21.1°C (3.9°C above normal), Katra 27.2°C (5.2°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 20.0°C (above normal by 5.1°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 5.2°C and 13.4°C respectively, he said.
Regarding the forecast, he said, mainly dry weather was expected till June 23 “but a brief spell of shower and thunderstorm at one or two places towards late afternoon or evening can't be ruled out”.
From June 24-28, he said, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate thundershower at fairly widespread places has been forecast. “Few places over Jammu Division may receive intense showers for a short period,” he said.