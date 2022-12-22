Hotels in Kashmir booked in advance for Christmas, New Year celebrations

Srinagar, Dec 22: Crowds of tourists have started to gather in the Valley ahead of Christmas and New Year with most hotels registering full bookings.

All the hotels in the popular tourist destination of Gulmarg have been booked in advance.

Year 2022 has been a good year in terms of tourism for Kashmir. According to the official data, more than two million tourists visited the Valley till the end of November.

According to the President of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir, Farooq Ahmad Kathu, there has been an increase in the arrival of tourists for the last two weeks due to the arrival of the Christmas festival and New Year. Hotels in Gulmarg and Pahalgam are 100 per cent booked for Christmas and New Year.